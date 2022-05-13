Ja Morant’s partner responds to Stephen Curry for the provocation of the Grizzlies in the Playoffs

In the run up to Game 5 Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies of NBA Playoffs 2022, Stephen Curry joked with the slogan of the Memphis Grizzlies. A colleague of Ja Morant answered him.

“Stephen Curry He doesn’t usually do that.” said Shannon Sharpe, a panelist on the Fox Sports program Undisputed. And yes, it was hard to believe that ‘The chef’ provoked their rivals with the typical phrase they use, but, even if it was in a joking tone, memphis grizzlies he didn’t like it at all.

Without Ja Morant On the court, the Grizzlies once again demonstrated why they are a team capable of winning 20 games in the 2021-22 regular season without their main star. Memphis took note of Curry’s taunt and, literally speaking, they got their ass kicked in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors trailed the Memphis Grizzlies by 55 points, the second-largest difference in the last 25 years of Playoffs. The beating they were giving to Stephen Curry and company was only surpassed by a 58-point lead that the Denver Nuggets had in the 2009 NBA Postseason.

Despite a double play that silenced FedExForum Stadium and the 14 points he scored in 25 minutes of play, Curry could do nothing and from the third quarter he watched from the bench Warriors 95-134 points loss against Grizzlies in Game 5 of the Playoffs semifinals.

Dillon Brooks fires back at Stephen Curry for teasing Grizzlies in playoffs

When to Dillon Brooks When asked what he thought of Stephen Curry’s provocation with the Memphis Grizzlies’ slogan, ‘beat that trick!’, he answered clearly and forcefully: they are “False things”. The atmosphere is hot again Game 6 to be played on Friday, May 13 at 10:00 p.m. ET. How will the Golden State Warriors star respond?