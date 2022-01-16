News

Jabari Banks is Willy in the first official trailer, uploaded to Will Smith’s channel!

Will Smith himself uploaded, on his YouTube account, the first real trailer of Bel-Air, the reboot of Willy The Prince of Bel-Air! With a 3-minute long video splitting, Peacock finally shows us Jabari Banks as Willy; thus collecting the legacy of Will Smith himself. The trailer, however, also makes it clear how the tones of the series will be profoundly different from the original.

In the trailer we can yes, see the classic playful tones that characterize the character of Will, but it all takes unexpectedly a more dramatic twist as he dwells on Will’s past And on his integration in a social context unusual to him. As already anticipated by Peacock, this reboot will be much darker and this is also emphasized in the first teaser, which replicated the theme song of the first series in a melancholy sauce.

Will Smith has in any case posted the trailer on his YouTube channel, writing: “3 years ago, my friend Morgan Cooper uploaded his fan trailer to YouTube, showing us his vision of Fresh Prince in a dramatic way. Now, here’s a first look at his vision of this story that has always been close to my heart ”.

Bel-Air is expected on Peacock TV for February 13, the date on which the Premiere will first air. However, it is not known when and how the TV series will be distributed in Italy, but we will certainly know more in the coming months. In any case, what do you think? Did it make a good impression on you? Tell us in the comments as always.

In the meantime, we remind you that they are already confirmed two seasons of Bel-Air and that Will Smith himself congratulated actor Jabari Banks, stating that from now on he would be Will. Also, last year there was a fantastic and nostalgic reunion of all, or almost all, of the cast members.

Source: Will Smith


