Jack Antonoff dated Scarlett Johansson in high school and you have to see their haircuts

Congratulations to Jack Antonoff! The Bleachers lead singer is currently engaged to actress Margaret Qualley. The pair got together in 2021, and given the dazzling rock currently crowning her finger, it’s safe to say things are going pretty well.

But before Jack and Margaret walk down the aisle (no details on that yet), let’s take a look at all the other ladies Jack has previously fallen in love with. Spoiler alert: The Maid star isn’t the only woman in Hollywood he’s been in a long-term relationship with.

Keep scrolling to see a rundown of all of Jack Antonoff’s known romantic relationships.

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are currently engaged

Jack Antonoff reportedly dated Scarlett Johansson from 2001 to 2002. Source: Getty Images

Truth be told, this might be Jack’s most amazing relationship!

According to Instyle, Jack and Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson attended New York’s Professional Children’s School, which is a preparatory school for children who aspire to work as actors and dancers. They dated for about a year and even went to her prom together. His retro haircuts in the photo above say it all!

Sadly, they quit after graduation because she “got carried away with the Hollywood scene,” according to Page Six.

How did Jack take the breakup? He didn’t share too many details. But interestingly enough, he wrote a rather angsty song called “Better Love” in 2005 for his then-band Steel Train. With lyrics like “The scars are on her name / And she marks me with the blame / Hey, Scarlett, you’re not the same,” we get a hint that Jack may have had some trouble getting over her.

Jack Antonoff was linked to Alia Shawkat in 2009 and 2010. Source: Getty Images

Actress Alia Shawkat, known for her role on Arrested Development, was rumored to have been in a relationship with Jack Antonoff in 2009 and 2010, according to Ranker. Unfortunately, there is very little photographic evidence of their courtship.

However, it seems they ended things on good terms as years later, Alia starred alongside Jack in The Bleacher’s music video for “Don’t Take the Money”. The video was actually directed by Lena Dunham, which brings us to another one of Jack’s former lovers.

Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham dated from 2012 to 2018. Source: Getty Images

Jack’s relationship with Girls star Lena Dunham was definitely his most public relationship. Per People, they were set up on a blind date in 2012 by Jack’s sister Rachel and comedian Mike Birbiglia.

Fortunately, they hit it off and Jack began to share everything about himself with her. As he told New York magazine in 2014: “When you really like someone, you want them to know everything about you.”

They lived together in their Brooklyn apartment throughout their six years together.

I thought Jack was sneakily planning a proposal 💍 for me with his sister and he just admitted that I actually caught him “talking shit” about me!

— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) November 2, 2017

There were even rumors of engagement, but there was never a ring. The couple’s breakup was reported to be amicable by People.

Jack Antonoff dated model Carlotta Kohl in 2018. Source: Getty Images

Carlotta Kohl and Jack Antonoff at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards

After things broke up with Lena, Jack got back in the dating game and hooked up with model Carlotta Kohl. Very little is known about their relationship, but they were first seen at a New York Knicks game that year in March, according to Amo Mama.

It is believed that they hooked up just after Carlotta appeared on St. Vincent’s “Masseduction” album, which St. Vincent had co-produced with Jack.

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley start dating in 2021.



Finally, these love birds!

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff first sparked dating rumors in August 2021 when they were spotted showing off an important PDA while hanging out in New York City. Things remained up in the air until March of this year when they went official on Instagram. And in late May, a source had confirmed to People that they are, in fact, engaged. Best of luck to you two!

