Jack Black: his best films that you cannot miss

If there is someone who cannot leave anyone indifferent, that definitely has to be Jack Black.

And whether or not you may be a fan of his films, the truth is that Jack Black has plenty of charisma, which has undoubtedly earned him the right to be one of the most beloved actors of his generation.

However, the Californian who turns 53 today, It has very remarkable works. They certainly deserve a try if you’ve never seen them before. Check what they are and where you can see them, below:

School of Rock (2003)

After being kicked out of the band he plays with in a bar, the overzealous guitarist Dewey Finn (Jack Black) is in desperate need of work. Now posing as substitute music teacher at an elite private elementary school, Dewey exposes his students to the gods of hard rock idolizes and emulates, much to the dismay of the uptight director (Joan Cusack). As your students get in touch with their inner rock ‘n’ roll animals, your wards will face their greatest test yet: a Battle of the Bands local.

Bernies (2011)

The assistant to the director of a local funeral homeBernie Tiede (Jack Black), is one of the most beloved residents of the little town of Carthagein Texas. A Sunday school teacher, choir member, and creator of spectacular funerals, Bernie is friends with everyone, including Marjorie Nugent (Shirley McLaine), a rich but obnoxious widow whom no one likes. When Marjorie is found shot to death and stuffed in a freezer, Bernie is framed for the murder and the concerned citizens of Carthage immediately come to his defense.