Jack Ciattarelli from Viterbo, in the running for the position of governor of New Jersey, defeated on the wire

Valentano – A Viterbo man running for the position of governor of New Jersey. Jack Ciattarelli defeated on the wire by the Democrat Murphy Narrowly.

Republican Jack Ciattarelli is of Italian origin and in particular, his family comes from Valentano, a town near Lake Bolsena from which in the early 1900s they left, destination New Jersey, for the city of Raritan.

“His grandfather was called Antonio – recalls Stefano Giorgio Ceccarelli, Ciattarelli’s cousin – and Jack’s son, Antonio jr. The mother, Cherubina Cherubini was originally from Marta. At the beginning of the last century, my uncle left to go to America, where he made his fortune, as a building developer, while the son seems to me that he had a publishing house.

We are in contact and he often tells me that he would like to come to Valentano ”. Where the family still remember it well. “Also because there are second cousins, more than twenty, but I think there are also relatives to Marta, including an elderly aunt, her father’s cousin”.

The race for governor was very close, head to head to the last, with the Democratic rival.

The parents of the Italian-American politician met and married in the United States. He is a third generation immigrant. It does not hide its origins, on the contrary. He talks about it in his biography, on his official profile and in some posts on Facebook he also goes into detail, telling about his country of origin: “More than a hundred years ago, my grandparents immigrated from Valentano (Italy) to the United States”.

He also posts a picture of the documents belonging to his grandfather, which are necessary for immigration. It shows the name and the city of origin, Valentano. With a curiosity, the province, which was Rome. That of Viterbo had not yet been formed, it will arrive only several years later.

“Like so many others – Ciattarelli recalls referring to their grandparents – they brought with them a deep appreciation for heritage and traditions”.

His parents did not make him forget his origins. “I was born and raised with macaroni, gravy, meatballs, Sunday dinner, pancakes, dozens of cookies on holidays and much more. Melinda and I did the same with our four children ”.

