Jack Dorsey all in on Bitcoin

Big changes between Twitter And Square, two companies that at least until two days ago they saw at the center of operations and decisions Jack Dorsey, which at the same time is one of the most passionate promoters of Bitcoin worldwide.

Jack resigns from CEO of the popular Social Network, at this point it is evident, to devote himself full time or almost to the integration of $ BTC in the world of the real economy. And this also led to one Revolution for Square, that becomes Block and that becomes part of a newly formed holding, that is to say Spiral.

Jack Dorsey Unveils His Plan – All for Bitcoin, Nothing Outside of Bitcoin

We anticipated it – here’s how

It is not a self-celebration, but a detailed chronicle of events as they unfolded. But let’s start with the first tweet I posted in relation to the matter Jack off Twitter.

According to rumors @jack is expected to step down as CEO of Twitter shortly. This thing could have positive implications for #Bitcoin, but we don’t tell you now – Gianluca Grossi (@ggcripto) November 29, 2021

It all started here, a few hours after the farewell of Jack Dorsey to Twitter, a company that has worked in a sense for the integration of $ BTC but which certainly has fewer prospects on this front than Square, which is instead a payment company and therefore can certainly expose itself and push Bitcoin with greater force.

The farewell of @jack then it came, and as correctly predicted by my tweet it had repercussions for the world of Bitcoin. Because, as can be expected, the efforts of Dorsey they will be concentrated in evangelization on the subject of blockchain through its residual activity, which changes its name and becomes Block.

Square becomes Block: what it means for the Bitcoin ecosystem

Square, for those unfamiliar with it, is a company of digital payments which is already, in various ways, in the world of blockchain and in particular of Bitcoin. The fresh news is that the group will change their name and call themselves Block, to symbolize the US block in an urbanistic sense, but also – again according to the press release issued by the company – the blockchain.

A symbolic but important step forward, which fits into the trajectory we had also described here above Cryptocurrency.it. That is that a possible disengagement of Dorsey from Twitter it would free up time and resources for the world it revolves around Bitcoin. All up $ BTC? Yes, even if it will take some time.

Wallet, DeFi and much more: Dorsey could revolutionize and popularize Bitcoin

Bitcoin it’s the biggest technological revolution since the invention of print – but it will need some bold entrepreneur and evangelizer to become technology available to all. Jack Dorsey in my opinion it is on the right path.

What was announced for the wallet it is very interesting, both because it will allow a wider access of the population to $ BTC, and because the canons of this revolution will be respected. Even the creation of services financial and of decentralized finance on the network Bitcoin they will act as a driving force for the next step, which is the one that should lead the first billion people to have and use this technology.

Yes, it is not just a man who can lead this step – but the network, connections, visions and the ability to persuade Jack Dorsey they will be essential for this step. In wishing him the best of fortunes, there is also a wish for Bitcoin to become what it deserves to become: the next generation financial system, which will guarantee people ownership without intermediation And full control of your finances.