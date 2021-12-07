Jack Dorsey All Up Bitcoin | Lightning Kit with Spiral for developers

Yup, Bitcoin it can also become the reference of gods payments on blockchain. Everything will be played on the Lightning Network, on which the interests of Jack Dorsey and his Spiral baby girl.

Something that, as we will see shortly, we actually anticipated. For a 2021 of Bitcoin which – apart from the excellent price movements – will be the founding year of a revolution with a license plate $ BTC.

Jack Dorsey all in on Bitcoin – we were right

Spiral BTC, the lightning kit and the future of Bitcoin

On the table there is a lot, indeed a lot. The Lightning Network Developer Kit distributed by Spiral is a potential revolution for the world of blockchain payments. Because it offers to developers libraries and API to integrate Lightning Network into their software and systems. The l2 on Bitcoin which allows for much faster and cheaper transactions, the system that for many – even among the maximalists – will be the keystone to favor BTC as a means of payment.

All enclosed in a fun video that sees as its own protagonist Jack Dorsey – on which we will have to return necessarily during this study. Because from one high we agree that Bitcoin does not need heroes, but on the other hand we can only underline how such visionary entrepreneurs could accelerate the inevitable adoption.

Yes, it is as we reported on Twitter

We take a space to remind those who haven’t yet follow our official Twitter account that we had anticipated the moves of Jack Dorsey in time. Not specifically about the kit and this new resource for the world of Bitcoin, but in the sense of his own full commitment to Bitcoin once the Twitter chapter is closed.

A path that perhaps was not taken for granted, but that we understand in its purest essence. The fascination, even entrepreneurial, that it can exert Bitcoin is certainly greater than that of a social network, a sector that is probably well beyond the peak and that it cannot express the level of challenge it will instead be embodied by Bitcoin and from the crypto world for the next few years.

Because we believe we are still at the beginning with Bitcoin

Regardless of the movements and short noise, those movements that have panicked the latest arrivals in particular, it seems obvious to us that the parable from Bitcoin is just at the beginning.

Since the adoption of El Salvador to the new additions of Spiral, the first steps are taking place in a process that will be both inevitable and unstoppable. And to look at the terror with which the poppies of central banks and governments of countries economically developed – we believe we are not alone in supporting this.