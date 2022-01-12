Jack Dorsey announces the Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund

Undeniably protagonist of the last decade in the world of innovation, even with ups and downs that have led him to change direction on several occasions, Jack Dorsey today launches yet another new initiative. With a message of a few lines and of great clarity in intent, the founder of Twitter has in fact become the progenitor of the launch of the Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund, a strategic and non-profit movement that would like to support the developers of the Bitcoin world.

Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund

The premise is simple: in a world dotted with independent developers, all weak and left at the mercy of the deregulation that envelops the sector, the risk is that the sum of potential that Bitcoin carries with it is paying the costs. In short, according to Dorsey, the problem lies in the particular exposure of developers to possible legal pressure, as blind navigation in the world of uncertainty makes any real substantial innovative momentum unlikely. The issue, which has already been particularly felt for a long time in the open source world, is now an uncovered nerve of the new crypto dimension: abandoning individuals to oneself means annihilating the potential of the community and for this reason Dorsey wants to be the progenitor of a new way of tackling the climb. .

The Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund intends to raise money, volunteers and professionals from which to start, with which to give body to a legal protection for the affiliates: it starts without remuneration, but the goal is to get to constitute a serious support for those who will build their creations on the prerogatives of cryptocurrencies. Co-signatories of the initiative are Alex Morcos and Martin White: together with Dorsey they represent the primordial core of the Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund.

The first step is this page, which at the moment is still empty and which should host useful information for joining the initiative from the next few days.