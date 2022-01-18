Jack Dorsey: Bitcoin will replace the US dollar

According to Jack Dorsey, Bitcoin could replace the US dollar. This is what emerged from an exchange of tweets with Cardi B.

Jack Dorsey and the tweets about Bitcoin

There request was explicit:

“Do you think cryptocurrencies will replace the dollar?”

Dorsey’s response was dry:

“Yes, Bitcoin will do it”.

Dorsey has long been a huge supporter of Bitcoin, much since having left the management of the company he founded, Twitter, to devote 100% to his other financial transaction company (Block, formerly Square).

Can Bitcoin Replace the US Dollar?

Yet despite Dorsey’s belief, it may be particularly difficult for Bitcoin to replace the dollar.

First of all, for this to happen it would be practically necessary for the dollar to disappear. To tell the truth, fiat currencies are not eternal, so much so that on average their duration is only a few decades, but today it is really difficult to imagine that the dollar can really disappear.

That said, the fact that the dollar and Bitcoin already coexist peacefully today suggests that this situation is unlikely to change, especially in the short or medium term.

The case of El Salvador

For exampleor in El Salvador, where the legal tender currency until a few months ago was the US dollar, Bitcoin has been added comand second legal tender currency, but not in place of the dollar. In fact, now El Salvador has two legal tender currencies, the dollar and Bitcoin, with the former, however, still widely used.

Furthermore, dollar and Bitcoin have a big difference which means that they are coins with different uses.

Inflationary and deflationary nature

The dollar is inflationary in nature, and continues to lose value over time. Bitcoin on the other hand has deflationary nature, and up to now in the long run it has always been able to acquire value.

This means that those who own dollars are much more incentivized to use them, spend them or invest them, while those who own BTC are in fact discouraged from using them. In fact, Bitcoin is increasingly considered as a risk-on hedge against inflation, i.e. a complementary currency to inflationary ones, not a substitute.

Because Jack Dorsey may be right

However in some specific cases Bitcoin can replace fiat currencies that lose all of their value, or almost. However, it should be emphasized that in those cases, completely devalued fiat currencies are often replaced by other fiat currencies, precisely because of their inflationary nature.

However, if we leave the short and medium term perspectives, and focus on the long or very long term, Dorsey may also be right. But it remains to be understood if Bitcoin can truly survive longer than the dollar, and if in the future the dollar will not be replaced by another inflationary currency, rather than Bitcoin.