Jack Dorsey engaged in crypto mining

On more than one occasion Jack Dorsey has declared himself a fervent supporter of Bitcoin: stating that the virtual currency will bring peace to the world and that it will unite the planet, even going so far as to present itself in remote connection with the US Congress showing a BTC Clock behind it. If all this is still not enough, now he says he is committed to mining of cryptocurrency.

Dorsey is also among those engaged in BTC mining

The confirmation came via Twitter (it couldn’t have been otherwise), with the post attached below. The hardware used is the one supplied by Compass Mining (whose slogan well displayed on the official website is “Now everyone can mine Bitcoin”, “Now everyone can mine Bitcoin”) or otherwise purchased through the consultancy service offered.

At the time this article was written and published, the value of Bitcoin stood at around $ 45,300 (source CoinDesk), stable in the last 24 hours. The price of the cryptocurrency it has seen significant growth over the past month, from less than $ 30,000 on July 21 to today’s share. In any case, the historical record of $ 64,800 set in mid-April still remains far away.