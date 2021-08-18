News

Jack Dorsey engaged in crypto mining

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

On more than one occasion Jack Dorsey has declared himself a fervent supporter of Bitcoin: stating that the virtual currency will bring peace to the world and that it will unite the planet, even going so far as to present itself in remote connection with the US Congress showing a BTC Clock behind it. If all this is still not enough, now he says he is committed to mining of cryptocurrency.

Dorsey is also among those engaged in BTC mining

The confirmation came via Twitter (it couldn’t have been otherwise), with the post attached below. The hardware used is the one supplied by Compass Mining (whose slogan well displayed on the official website is “Now everyone can mine Bitcoin”, “Now everyone can mine Bitcoin”) or otherwise purchased through the consultancy service offered.

At the time this article was written and published, the value of Bitcoin stood at around $ 45,300 (source CoinDesk), stable in the last 24 hours. The price of the cryptocurrency it has seen significant growth over the past month, from less than $ 30,000 on July 21 to today’s share. In any case, the historical record of $ 64,800 set in mid-April still remains far away.

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

670
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
573
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
438
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
434
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
404
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
399
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
397
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
372
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
351
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
336
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top