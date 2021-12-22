Jack Dorsey is certain: Bitcoin will replace the dollar

Jack Dorsey, who recently left his position as CEO of Twitter, shared on the social network that he co-founded a particularly radical stance towards Bitcoin, in response to a tweet from rapper Cardi B. The rapper asked: “Do you think that will cryptocurrencies replace the dollar? ” and Dorsey replied “Yes, bitcoin will”.

Of course, Dorsey’s answer is not so surprising, as the co-founder of Twitter and Block (the payment company that includes Square and Cash App, and which will focus more and more on the blockchain) has already had the opportunity in the past to express particularly opinions. favorable in the direction of Bitcoin. During a conference in Miami in June Dorsey declared “If I didn’t do Twitter or Square, I would be working on Bitcoin” and a few months later, in August, he said: “Bitcoin will unite a deeply divided country and, ultimately, the world” .

Yes, Bitcoin will ?? jack⚡️ (@jack) December 21, 2021

Dorsey’s vision for which Bitcoin will replace the US Dollar comes at the end of a year in which, beyond the strictly speculative aspect, the cryptocurrency has seen more and more value recognized by the market with some particularly important realities that they began to consider it as an asset class alongside the traditional ones. The cases of Microstrategy and Tesla, which added Bitcoin to their balance sheets, and even more so what happened in the Central American country of El Salvador with Bitcoin being recognized as legal tender.

All this has led Bitcoin to grow significantly in value: from the minimum of $ 4000 in March 2020, the cryptocurrency has reached $ 69,000 last month and then rapidly declined by about 30% until it reached the area of ​​45-50 thousand dollars in which it is currently located.