Jack Dorsey is pro-Bitcoin. Unleash the ire of Ethereum fans

The founder of Twitter and bull of Bitcoin (BTC) Jack Dorsey used his platform to justify his stance which sees him prefer only BTC, fueling the ire of supporters of Ethereum (ETH) and observing “casually” that Twitter accounts may one day be linked to Lightning Network wallets.

Jack Dorsey. Source: a screenshot of the video, Youtube / Ted

Dorsey has been busy in the last few hours with members of the BTC-ETH crypto community and said he “definitely” wasn’t in BTC “for money, as he intended to” give them all away. “Instead, he affirmed who is “involved to help settle the coin”.

But ethereum supporters have been rampaging since Dorsey shared a post unrelated to cryptocurrencies, with a screenshot that contained a post from a Twitter account, claiming that ETH was “a scam”.

This inevitably attracted accusations from members of the ETH community claiming that Dorsey was trolling them, an accusation he later encountered stating that he was not “trolling” or “fighting” rival “projects”, but instead “accepting” “ETH and that” wasn’t a good idea. “

The war of words has continued on several fronts since Dorsey he has declared not to “believe that no company should ‘own’ the NFT sector [non fungible token]”- referring to the fact that most of the major NFT projects have tried to use the Ethereum blockchain.

Ethereum enthusiasts have gotten angry at Dorsey’s comments, with one writing that “Big Tech is afraid of Ethereum” as it “upsets Big Tech”.

Dorsey opposed this, observing:

“Stopping the ‘Big Tech’ is exactly what I need and what I want. However, no technology alone will do that.”

When challenged to explain his “hatred of ETH”, Dorsey he answered:

“Focusing on one thing is not hating the others. I have made my concerns known about others with respect to Bitcoin. The key ones are the founding principles, security and centralization ”.

Dorsey also has written to “agree” with a comment stating that “every Twitter account should have a wallet address for NFT storage”, a move that “would benefit the ETH ecosystem far more than it benefits Twitter “. But he reflected:

“However, every Twitter account is able to connect to a Lightning wallet [Network]… “

It also has clarified which was not focused on the “Lightning Network for NFT”, but instead “Lightning to enable a currency for the Internet”.

On Reddit, Dorsey’s “haphazard” mention of linking social media accounts to the network was met with much approval, with one Redditor urging the CEO to “get it done” and another saying the move could help. before the end of the year to push the bitcoin price up to the USD 100,000 mark.

Regardless, the ETH community was clearly angered by what they perceived as an affront. @iamDCinvestor said that “Dorsey’s doubling against Ethereum will become one of the biggest miscalculations in the history of the web”, as “there is a huge opportunity for social networks and other websites to embrace Ethereum Web3 and beyond. lightning wallets connected to your account that are of no interest to anyone. “

To this, Dorsey replied:

“I am focused on a native currency for the Internet. That’s all.”

On the r / Ethereum subreddit, some members claimed that “bitcoin does not threaten its business and wealth”, while the reverse was true of ETH, while another wrote: “ETH will mean a decentralized internet that people like Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg cannot manipulate and censor. Nobody will use their platforms when Internet 3.0 is open and free. “

Other prominent figures in the crypto industry have also given their opinions, with General Counsel at Compound Finance Jake Chervinsky saying he is “totally happy” that Dorsey “focused exclusively” on Bitcoin, even though this was an “opinion. unpopular”. Some have suggested that this view was actually “not at all unpopular”.

And Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko offered a different kind of response, writing that “99% of the challenge is just getting people involved in crypto.”

Yakovenko suggested that if Dorsey “got 100 million using self-reliance, he will be able to hold it on bitcoin” in the same way that Microsoft’s “Bill Gates” was able to hold the web on Internet Explorer.

____

Other reactions:

