Jack Dorsey launches the Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund

In 2021 many market experts they had predicted an early 2022 positive for the Bitcoin and for other cryptocurrencies, but the first weeks of this new year seem to change the forecasts.

Many sites of analysis of crypto outflows highlight the downward value for the second consecutive week.

All this would suggest an increasingly downward trend for the next few months, but as is well known, the cryptocurrency market is very volatile and there are those who are sure that Bitcoin will be bought by a third of Americans.

To think so is Ric Edelman, founder of the Edelman Financial Engines, who in a recent interview with a CNBC program made a very interesting analysis of the situation and future of Bitcoin in the US.

Currently, 24% of Americans already have Bitcoin, so reaching a third by the end of 2022 is very realistic. Although the beginning of 2022 was not very promising, investment in Bitcoins by governments, foundations, corporations also transmit trust in private investors.

In the next two years, Bitcoin will be very common like other currencies and, precisely in this growth perspective, the creation of the Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund is arousing interest.

Founded by Jack Dorsey, former Twitter CEO, always a great supporter of cryptocurrencies, to the point of having founded Block, a digital payment company.

It is a non-profit foundation that wants to be a support to the developers of the Bitcoin world, providing active advice within a non-sector that, despite the great growth, is not yet well regulated.

The Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund aims to raise volunteers, professionals and funds, to provide legal protection for affiliates. Two other digital entrepreneurs joined this project: Alex Morcos and Martin White.

Anyone who wants to contribute to the growth of cryptocurrencies can be followed by lawyers and lawyers. Membership of the fund is free. The project aims to become a concrete aid to contribute to the further development of the Bitcoin market.

All this, together with the forecasts of Ric Edelman, reinforce the theory of greater diffusion of this crypto for 2022.

The biggest problem with crypto today is that they are very volatile, even if experts think that to tame the continuous fluctuations in the market may be automated software as Alfa Advisor of Millimetric Trading, based on artificial intelligence, and which could help in trading operations, following the trend of the markets in real time.