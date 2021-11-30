Jack Dorsey leaves the leadership of Twitter. The new CEO is Parag Agrawal

Some trade magazines had already anticipated it in the last few hours, then the official. Jack Dorsey leaves the leadership of Twitter, the platform he had launched in July 2006. At the moment the details that are known are still few: his place will be taken by Parag Agrawal, the group’s former chief technology officer, and Dorsey will remain on the board of directors until 2022. The Twitter founder posted a formal note: “I have decided to leave because I believe the company is ready to move forward. My trust in Parag is deep, it’s his time to drive ».

The motivations

Born in 1976, Dorsey was CEO of Twitter from 2006 to 2008, when he first left this role. In 2015 he returned to replace Dick Costolo as CEO. From the first signs of Dorsey’s demise, Twitter’s shares have risen to a threshold of $ 50 a share. According to the reconstructions published by the US press, Dorsey’s farewell would be motivated by the intolerance of some investors about his dual role. In addition to leading the social, Dorsey is also at the top of the Square payments platform. A double role that did not completely convince the Elliot fund, a financial vehicle that – as the press agency explained Agi – usually moves on aggressive strategies. The fund was created by Paul Singer, a former Donald Trump supporter and never on very good terms with Dorsey’s leadership.

