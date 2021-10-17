News

Jack Dorsey plans to build an open-source Bitcoin mining system

Square will soon begin investigating the technical requirements for creating a open-source system dedicated to Bitcoin (BTC) mining, CEO Jack Dorsey unveiled.

Dorsey recently published a series of tweets in which he explains his intent to follow a collaborative approach in the further decentralization of Bitcoin mining:

“Square plans to build a Bitcoin mining system, with a custom, open-source chip for individuals and businesses around the world. The more decentralized this system is, the more resilient the Bitcoin network will become.”

Dorsey believes further decentralization of Bitcoin will be critical to securely settle transactions. “well after the extraction of the last BTC.“In addition, Square’s system aims to provide energy-efficient mining solutions through innovations in silicon, software and integration.

The initiative will be led by Jesse Dorogusker, Square’s head of hardware, who previously helped launch the company’s hardware wallet and custody service. Square will develop the mining system following a collaborative approach similar to that used to create its BTC wallet.

The announcement also highlighted the problems currently present in the semiconductor industry, and the vertical integration that the project will have to overcome to be successful. Dorsey then expressed his intent to make a system able to improve accessibility to Bitcoin mining:

“Mining is not accessible to everyone. Bitcoin mining should be as easy as connecting a mining rig to a power source. Today, ordinary people don’t have enough incentives to tackle all the complexities and run a miner on their own.”

Recently, Twitter introduced the ability to send small amounts of money to other users via the Lightning Network. Esther Crawford, Twitter Product Manager, commented on the new feature:

“We want everyone on Twitter to have access to different payment methods. Digital currencies encourage more people to participate in the economy and help people exchange money across borders and with as little friction as possible – help us achieve this.”

