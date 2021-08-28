Jack Dorsey reveals he is working on a decentralized Bitcoin-based exchange from CoinTelegraph

Jack Dorsey reveals he is working on a decentralized Bitcoin-based exchange
Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square (NYSE :), revealed that his company is planning to build a decentralized exchange for (BTC).
In a tweet on Friday, Dorsey said that “TBD” – “To Be Decided”, referring to the fact that the name of the new firm has not yet been decided – will focus on developing a decentralized exchange for BTC.
According to project leader Mike Brock, Square’s TBD unit aims to “make it easy to fund a non-custodial wallet from any corner of the planet, via a platform that allows Bitcoin to be created on-ramp and off-ramp. ” The company also plans to make the decentralized exchange “Bitcoin-native, top-to-bottom”, as well as fully open-source and permissionless, “without any governance model or foundation controlled by TBD.”
