Jack Dorsey reveals he is working on a decentralized Bitcoin-based exchange

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square, revealed that his company is planning to build a decentralized exchange for Bitcoin (BTC).

In a tweet on Friday, Dorsey said that “TBD” – “To Be Decided”, referring to the fact that the name of the new firm has not yet been decided – will focus on developing a decentralized exchange for BTC.

According to project leader Mike Brock, Square’s TBD unit aims to “make it easy to fund a non-custodial wallet from anywhere on the planet, through a platform that allows you to create Bitcoin on-ramp and off-ramp.“The company also plans to make the exchange decentralized”Bitcoin-native, from top to bottom“, as well as completely open-source and permissionless,”without any governance model or foundation controlled by TBD.

In our opinion, the end user shouldn’t even need to know they are using a DEX, nor to know which wallets and services it can integrate.“, Brock concluded, noting that the exchange it would still be compliant to anti-money laundering and KYC regulations.

Bitcoin is crucial to Twitter's future, says Jack Dorsey

In July, Dorsey announced that Square was developing “non-custodial, permissionless and decentralized financial services” with a “primary focus on Bitcoin.“The” TBD “project was unveiled shortly after, when Square revealed that it was working on an open-source hardware wallet for Bitcoin.

