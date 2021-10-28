Jack Dorsey Said Confident About Bitcoin Tipping During A Meeting With Investors From CoinTelegraph



In September, Twitter became the first major social media platform to adopt tipping via (BTC), allowing users to send BTC directly to their favorite content creators through the site’s native frontend. The company thus allows users to send BTC via the Lightning Network, guaranteeing transaction times close to zero.

In response to an analyst’s question about how cryptocurrencies fit into the company’s global strategy, CEO Jack Dorsey reported the following at the third quarter earnings meeting on Tuesday:

“Bitcoin Tipping allows for high speed. Subscription via tipping is also a new product. We want to make sure that we have chosen the right service, that people use every single day. Next, we will distribute it to more and more people and scale it for integrate it more “.

Dorsey said the company could eventually integrate “Bitcoin Tipping” with corporate initiatives, such as partnerships with advertisers on the platform. The number of monetizable users on Twitter grew 13% year-over-year to 211 million worldwide.

