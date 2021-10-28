Jack Dorsey said he was confident about Bitcoin Tipping during an investor meeting

In September, Twitter became the first major social media platform to adopt tipping via Bitcoin (BTC), allowing users to send BTC directly to their favorite content creators through the site’s native frontend. The company thus allows users to send BTC via the Lightning Network, guaranteeing transaction times close to zero.

In response to an analyst’s question about how cryptocurrencies fit into the company’s global strategy, CEO Jack Dorsey reported the following at the third quarter earnings meeting on Tuesday:

“Bitcoin Tipping allows for high speed. Subscription via tipping is also a new product. We want to make sure that we have chosen the right service, that people use every single day. Next, we will distribute it to more and more people and scale it for integrate it more “.

Dorsey stated that the company could eventually integrate “Bitcoin Tipping” with corporate initiatives, such as in partnerships with advertisers on the platform. The number of monetizable users on Twitter grew 13% year-over-year to 211 million worldwide.

In early October, financial services platform Square – also founded by Dorsey – announced plans to develop an open-source ecosystem for BTC mining. At the time, Dorsey said the company’s goal is to further decentralize Bitcoin to increase the technology’s distributed resilience.