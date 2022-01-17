Jack Dorsey with Block makes a foray into Bitcoin mining

Block Inc (NASDAQ: SQ), a company formerly known as Square, is working on the creation of a miner for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) low maintenance, reliable and affordable designed to remove the weak points of mining.

“We are officially building an open system for Bitcoin mining,” the CEO of Block tweeted Thursday Jack Dorsey.

We’re officially building an open bitcoin mining system https://t.co/PaNc7gXS48 – jack (@jack) January 13, 2022

Dorsey’s tweet came in response to a speech by Block’s general director of hardware, Thomas Templeton, which had posted details on the company’s push into the mining industry via a thread on Twitter.

Templeton said Block is interested in mining because it goes “beyond creating new Bitcoins.”

“We see this as a long-term necessity for a fully decentralized and unrestricted future,” the Block executive said.

Templeton’s Twitter thread covers three themes: availability, reliability and performance. The Block executive explained that for most people mining rigs are hard to find: they are expensive and their delivery is uncertain.

Templeton then exposed the difficulty in using these devices due to the double challenge given by heat and dust.

Mining rigs “go down almost every day, which requires a long reboot. We want to build something that just works, ”Templeton said.

The executive explained that some mining rigs “generate unwanted harmonics in the power grid; they are also very noisy, which makes them too noisy for domestic use ”.

In presenting Block’s mining strategy, Templeton said the company is interested in “performance” and “open-source”, as well as its “elegant system integration ideas”; Templeton noted that “product development is never a solo journey.”

Block is incubating exploration in the mining industry within its hardware team and is slowly building a core team of engineers made up of software, system and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) designers; according to Templeton, this team will be led by Afshin Rezayee, Block’s Bitcoin Mining Lead.

This month Block began work on its own ASIC for crypto mining, with Dorsey stating: “Mining needs to be more distributed.”

On Wednesday, Dorsey set up a Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund to provide financial support to Bitcoin developers who may face unwarranted lawsuits.

Last month Square changed its name to Block; the company said the word block is used with several meanings, including blockchain.

Block shares fell 5.9% to $ 136.95 in Thursday’s regular session; in the after-hours session, the shares then fell by 0.2%. At the time of publication, Bitcoin was down 2.9% to $ 42,627.96.

