Jack Harlow announces “Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour” with City Girls

Rapper Jack Harlow is ready to take his “First Class” music with him with his nationwide tour kicking off in September.

Fans are preparing to board this flight while tickets for the rapper’s first major tour run out.

The Grammy-nominated artist released her second album “Come Home the Kids Miss You” on Friday and announced the “Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour” with City Girls a few days later.

Her latest single “First Class” is trending on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. The single even reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Louisville rapper announced the tour Monday, which will kick off in the fall. The tour will hit major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit and Miami.

The City Girls will bring their 3-0-5 and “Twerkulator” flavor throughout the majority of the tour, except for one date.

City Girls’ Yung Miami and JT perform onstage at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer

Harlow’s album includes features with Lil Wayne, Drake, Pharrell and Justin Timberlake. Who’s to say they won’t make a surprise appearance on tour with Harlow.

“Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour” presale tickets will begin on Tuesday and go on general sale on Friday.