Jack Harlow, DJ Drama and Drake show up at the Kentucky Derby

Jack Harlow chose the perfect time to return to Kentucky.

After releasing his second album Come home, the kids miss you On Friday, May 6, Harlow competed in the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby, the state’s largest annual sporting event. He wasn’t alone among the star-studded entrants to the Derby as ‘Churchill Downs’ co-star Drake and DJ Drama were also in attendance, not only placing bets and taking part in the races, but also having fun during an interview. live on NBC.

As Harlow was being interviewed, Drake slipped into the frame and happily spoke to the reporter.

“I just had to introduce myself. I’m so proud of this guy,” Drake said of Harlow. “And we are drunk.”

He paused for a moment before stepping back and clarifying his comments. “He’s sober. I am drunk. »

Drunk @Drake crawling 😂 pic.twitter.com/8OHYO0q26Q — drchasebillz (@makemoneyrepeat) May 7, 2022

According to’ Louisville Mail Journalcrashing NBC interviews and drinking weren’t the only things on the duo’s mind as the two decided to fully capitalize on the moment and shoot the music video for “Churchill Downs.”

For Drake and Drama, it was their first public outing together since Drama revealed the beef between the two, which began during Drake’s feud with Meek Mill, has finally been crushed.

“We need to stop this narrative lol,” Drama tweeted on Friday. “Me and Drake put this to rest. Grown men shit, and beyond that, Jack and Drake have cultivated their own relationship. Now everyone is going to stream this ‘Churchill Downs’!”

The impact behind “Churchill Downs” waned after the song was unceremoniously leaked on social media, especially since the song was unfinished and most of the attention fell on the lines written by Drake that many believe were aimed at Pusha T.

During an interview with Hot 97 on Tuesday, May 3, Harlow explained that he and Drake had a feeling about releasing the record before it was fully finished.

“It hurt me,” Harlow said. “I’m very tight on leaks. I don’t bounce my music so I haven’t had any leaks in a long time. I don’t roll over my music while I’m working on an album… the only time we can experience that is in the studio. I don’t export demos because you also have demos. You get on it and you can’t change it because you get addicted to a version. And I don’t want any leaks. It was heartbreaking, especially because he’s one of my idols. I wanted to control this moment, but it’s fate.

