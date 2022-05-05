Jack Harlow in crush on Dua Lipa, takes projectiles in concert

If he has never hidden his attraction for Saweetie, Jack Harlow also shows that he has completely fallen for Dua Lipa… When he is not caught in the middle of a concert!



To tease the release of his new album, Come Home The Kids Need You, this Friday, May 6, the 24-year-old rapper shared a teaser for a brand new track on which he delivers on his crush on Dua Lipa, although we know that he likes Saweetie for a long time. In the teaser, Jack Harlow raps this line: “Dua Lipa, with her, I try to do more than a featuring…” If many rushed to the idea that the interpreter of Levitating was featuring on the album, the publication of the tracklist of the 2nd studio opus of the rapper from Louisville (Kentucky), removed doubts: it is not a collaboration (unless it is not announced on the tracklist) but a song dedicated to the one who seems to have bewitched him and who will perform on May 15 at the Accor Arena in Paris. This piece titled, unambiguously, Dua Lipa, is among the 15 tracks of the LP and the luxury feats of Pharrell Williams (of which he unveiled a video of their studio session on Insta), Drake, Lil Wayne and Justin Timberlake. Note that this is not the first time that Jark Harlow has mentioned the name of Dua Lipa, since during the Grammy Awards ceremony in April 2022, he had already hinted that he was not insensitive to the charms of the singer. British of Albanian descent. When the media Extra interviewed him to find out who he was in a hurry to meet at this event, he replied: “I love Dua Lipa” !

READ ALSO:

Love, Success… and Projectiles

If the 2 artists have started to follow each other on Instagram recently, to the delight of Jack Harlow, the latter who is enjoying growing success across the Atlantic and in the world, must despite everything face certain setbacks. In this case, it doesn’t mean big, but he was able to avoid a small incident during his concert in Lowell (Massachusetts) on April 30, when he nimbly dodged a projectile that had been thrown at him from the pit. Everything in control, he exclaimed: “Who threw that fucking Adidas?”. A reference to the reaction of DaBaby who had experienced the same situation a few months earlier, during the Rolling Loud festival in Miami in 2021. With the success of his 1st album, Jack Harlow managed to establish himself among the greatest of the scene American rap (and it’s not over), invited by Kanye West on 2the latest single from his new project – First Class – is his 2nd song to be placed in 1st position of the Top US singles (the famous Billboard Hot 100). He was also recruited to make his film debut in the remake of the classic White people can’t jump (White Men Can’t Jump) from 1992…