Jack Harlow ‘lost a lot of money’ playing with Drake at the Kentucky Derby

Louisville, Kentucky- Jack Harlow idolized Drake growing up and now that he’s become a rapping force in his own right, the two have become good friends over the past two years.

After joining “Churchill Downs” off Harlow’s Come home, the kids miss you second album, Drizzy and Jack suitably hung out earlier in May at the Kentucky Derby.

The 24-year-old joined the 85 South Comedy Show this week and admitted he had called all 6 of God’s Derby bets, which turned out to be a terrible idea as Harlow nearly blew a hole in his wallet.

“I did, I lost a lot of money,” Harlow said. “I just told Drake I would bet what he bet, so I copied it.”

Drake is no new to betting as someone who has no problem throwing down huge sums of money on a single bet, whether in the world of sports or casino games like roulette. It even formed a partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.

As for Missionary Jack, the Kentucky Derby was not a total failure. Footage has emerged of Drake and Jack at the Louisville horse racing essentials that appear to have actually shot part of the visual for their “Churchill Downs” collaboration, which is slated to arrive at some point in the near future.

Jack even admitted that Drake was one of the people who helped him learn to rap when he was growing up.

“Drake is one of the people who literally taught me how to rap; him, Wayne and Kanye,” he continued. “Now being cool with him is the greatest gift. It’s better than 10 million dollars. There’s no price to pay for meeting someone who taught you how to do it, and being like, ‘Yo, you’re dope.’

Harlow’s Come Home The Kids Miss You album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 113,000 total album-equivalent units sold in its first week.

Watch the interview below with Drake speaking after 34 minutes.

