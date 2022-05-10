Jack Harlow named one of his titles Dua Lipa

Jack Harlow went all out. And he did pretty well. Whoever was a hit with “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X decided to name one of the tracks from his album “Come Home The Kids Miss You”, released on May 6, 2022, “Dua Lipa”. The 24-year-old American rapper asked the British star, recently accused of plagiarism, for his permission.

“I wanted to have his blessing. I then did a FaceTime with her and I made her listen to the title. I didn’t want her to be caught off guard or have the chips,” the Kentucky rapper shared on “The Breakfast Club” podcast. He did well considering the lyrics of his song. He raps: “Dua Lipa, I want to try to do more with her than a collaboration”. The 26-year-old star hesitated at first before agreeing. “She was a little taken aback. She said to me, “Well, it’s not one of my songs. So I guess that’s okay.” If she had told me she hated it and didn’t want it to come out, I would never have posted it,” Harlow said, adding that he “admired” the singer.