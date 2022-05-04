Entertainment

Jack Harlow taps Drake, Lil Wayne, Pharrell and Justin Timberlake for ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tracklist

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Jack Harlow’s album Come Home The Kids Miss You is set to arrive Friday, May 6. Ahead of the project landing, Missionary Jack blessed fans with the expected tracklist on Tuesday, May 3 after promising “strictly captions” gracing the album’s presence.

Come Friday, look for Drake’s leaked collaboration “Churchill Downs” on the project, in addition to features from Lil Wayne, Pharrell, and Justin Timberlake.

In an album teaser, Harlow flirted with pop star Dua Lipa and many wondered if she would make an appearance on the album. Seems like the track is just a love letter to the “Levitating” singer, as it’s not listed as a feature, but the song takes its namesake.

“Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than make a feature/I check the web, they chew me here/Fuck it,” the Kentucky native raps on the track.

Jack Harlow’s debut album was released in December 2020 and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. In less than two years, the “Nail Tech” rapper took over mainstream rap and rose to number one in his generation. .

related news
Jack Harlow Admits He Never Watched ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Before Landing Reboot Role
May 3, 2022

According to Akademiks, industry experts predict Harlow will debut at No. 1 with Come home, the kids miss you thanks to approximately 180,000 total album-equivalent units in first-week sales.

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Source link

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Related Articles

Selena Gomez shows how to wear pastel blue nails, the sensation of the season

1 min ago

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is in Mexico Touring Tequila, Jalisco – CINEMABLEND

13 mins ago

WALT DISNEY STUDIOS IMPACTED LAS VEGAS CINEMACON

24 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens Weren’t Really Sisters at the Met Gala

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button