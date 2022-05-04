Jack Harlow taps Drake, Lil Wayne, Pharrell and Justin Timberlake for ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tracklist

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Jack Harlow’s album Come Home The Kids Miss You is set to arrive Friday, May 6. Ahead of the project landing, Missionary Jack blessed fans with the expected tracklist on Tuesday, May 3 after promising “strictly captions” gracing the album’s presence.

Come Friday, look for Drake’s leaked collaboration “Churchill Downs” on the project, in addition to features from Lil Wayne, Pharrell, and Justin Timberlake.

In an album teaser, Harlow flirted with pop star Dua Lipa and many wondered if she would make an appearance on the album. Seems like the track is just a love letter to the “Levitating” singer, as it’s not listed as a feature, but the song takes its namesake.

“Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than make a feature/I check the web, they chew me here/Fuck it,” the Kentucky native raps on the track.

Jack Harlow’s debut album was released in December 2020 and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. In less than two years, the “Nail Tech” rapper took over mainstream rap and rose to number one in his generation. .

According to Akademiks, industry experts predict Harlow will debut at No. 1 with Come home, the kids miss you thanks to approximately 180,000 total album-equivalent units in first-week sales.

Jack Harlow ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ predicted to sell 180K in the first week after its release. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 3, 2022

