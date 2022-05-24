Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ Tops Billboard Hot 1 While Kendrick Lamar Makes Top 100 Debut

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Jack Harlow cannot be stopped. The Louisville rapper, who dropped his second project Come home, the kids miss you on May 6, he once again landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, beating Kendrick Lamar.

Harlow’s single “First Class” debuted at No. 1 on Monday, May 23 for the third week in a row, racking up 25.2 million streams. Meanwhile, K. Dot debuted at No. 3 for his single “N95” off Mr. Morales and the Big Steps. All 18 tracks from Kendrick’s latest project charted separately on the Hot 100, and the album itself debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, moving over 295,000 album-equivalent units.

“First Class” took the No. 1 spot for the first time on April 1. Building on Fergie and Ludacris’ 19 hit “Glamorous,” the track made big waves on TikTok and achieved over 420,000 sales in its opening week, as well as 54.6 million streams. The feat marked the biggest streaming debut of a song since Drake, Future and Young Thug’s “Way 2 Sexy” in September 2021.

According to Chart datathe track has far exceeded over 500,000 units in the United States since its release, which means it is technically eligible for gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

As for Come home, the kids miss you, the project debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in its first week, moving approximately 113,000 album-equivalent units. The project – which was stacked with features from Drake, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake and Lil Wayne – was set to debut at No. 1 behind Bad Bunny’s A Verano Sin Ti but was pushed from the place after Future’s album I NEVER LOVED YOU made its return to No. 2.

Either way, Harlow is keeping things going and getting ready to hit the road this fall with City Girls. He will embark on a 22-date trek in support of his latest album starting Sept. 6 in Nashville, Tennessee. The tour will wrap up in Atlanta with a show at State Farm Arena on October 16.

Watch the video for “First Class” below.

