Jack Harlow’s ‘Nail Tech’ debuts in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100

Jack Harlow released his new single “Nail Tech” on February 18, marking his first solo release since 2020. On February 28, Billboard announced that Harlow’s song “Nail Tech” debuted at number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. Every week, the famous music chart tracks the most popular songs in the US.

Jack Harlow’s song ‘Nail Tech’ debuted in the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100

The Billboard Hot 100 tracks the most popular songs in the US each week based on sales, streams, and radio play. On February 28, Billboard announced the Most recent Hot 100 ranking which is dated for March 5.

In the top 10 songs of the Billboard Hot 100 are:

“We are not talking about Bruno”, Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Charm To emit “Heat waves”, glass animals “abcdefu,” GAYLE “Easy with me”, Adele “Supergremlin”, Kodak Black “Stay”, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber “Ghost” Justin Bieber “Goosebumps” Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits” Ed Sheeran “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”, Elton John and Dua Lipa

.@jackharlowfrom “Nail Tech” debuts at No. 18 this week #Hot100. It’s the highest debut on this week’s chart and earns Jack Harlow his third top 20 hit. – billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 1, 2022

While Harlow’s “Nail Tech” did not crack the top 10 of the Hot 100, Billboard reports that it did debut in the top 20.

“[email protected]’s ‘Nail Tech’ debuts at #18 on this week’s #Hot100. It’s the highest debut on this week’s chart, earning Jack Harlow his third top 20 hit.” billboard graphics twitter account informed.

Jack Harlow released a music video for ‘Nail Tech’

In addition to releasing “Nail Tech” as a digital single on streaming and music purchase platforms, Harlow also released a music video for the song featuring rap duo City Girls’ Yung Miami.

After the music video was released, Billboard interviewed Frank Borin, the director of the “Nail Tech” music video. Harlow and Ace Pro also co-directed the video.

“’Nail Tech’ is definitely different. The reason why is Jack. I mean, out of all the videos I’ve done, he’s one of the artists that was more involved than almost anyone he’s ever worked with. Without having to do a treatment, we got on the phone and started talking about ideas. We went back and forth a lot,” Borin told Billboard.

Borin continued, “The great thing about Jack is also that he saw almost every shot and had very specific notes. He has a very innate sensitivity that some of the best filmmakers don’t have.”

The rapper wanted the ‘Nail Tech’ music video to look like it was ‘from the early 2000s’

In the interview with Billboard, Borin shared Harlow’s inspiration for the “Nail Tech” music video, saying:

“He’s a fan of big budget videos from the early 2000s. From the late ’90s to 2006, the videos were really big. I don’t want to use the word brilliant, but they were ultra contrast. The blacks were just crushed at that limit of detail. There was a very distinctive look that was around for at least five or six years and hasn’t been seen since. I really wanted to capture that look and feel.”

“Nail Tech” is now available.

