Jack Harlow’s ‘Nail Tech’ debuts in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100

Jack Harlow released his new single “Nail Tech” on February 18, marking his first solo release since 2020. On February 28, Billboard announced that Harlow’s song “Nail Tech” debuted at number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. Every week, the famous music chart tracks the most popular songs in the US.

The Billboard Hot 100 tracks the most popular songs in the US each week based on sales, streams, and radio play. On February 28, Billboard announced the Most recent Hot 100 ranking which is dated for March 5.

