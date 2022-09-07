Jack Mimoun: Malik Bentalha plays Dwayne Johnson in the trailer for this French Jumanji – Actus Ciné

After a short teaser unveiled last July, Jack Mimoun and the secrets of Val Verde is revealed in a longer trailer, promising a crazy Jumanji-style film. The feature film will be released on October 12.

After being a hit in Sonic 2 last March (2.2 million admissions), in which he lends his voice to the blue hedgehog, Malik Bentalha will be back at the cinema in Jack Mimoun! On October 12, the actor and humorist will unveil his first feature film, co-directed with Ludovic Colbeau-Justin, and co-written with Tristan Schulmann and Florent Bernard.

Jack Mimoun and the Secrets of Val Verde is both an adventure comedy and a strip film, in which three men and a woman go to exotic lands.

Bentalha therefore plays Jack Mimoun, who became an adventure star two years after surviving alone on the hostile island of Val Verde. The book recounting his experience is a best-seller and his television show breaks audience records. He is then approached by the mysterious Aurélie Diaz who will bring Jack Mimoun back to Val Verde to train him in search of the legendary sword of the pirate La Buse.

Accompanied by Bruno Quézac, the ambitious but reckless manager of Jack, and Jean-Marc Bastos, a mercenary as disturbed as he is unpredictable, our adventurers will embark on an incredible treasure hunt through the jungle of the island of thousand dangers.

BETWEEN INDIANA JONES AND JUMANJI

These new images promise a completely crazy adventure comedy in the company of this wacky character, a sort of failed Indiana Jones. The adventures of this small troop in the jungle also echo the films Jumanji and Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson.

Malik Bentalha (behind and in front of the camera), surrounded himself with Joséphine Japy, Jérôme Commandeur, François Damiens and Benoît Magimel. If the name Val Verde reminds you of something, it’s normal. Beyond the obvious reference to the Indiana Jones saga in the costume worn by Jack Mimoun, the film also hides a nod to 58 minutes to live.

In this cult film with Bruce Willis, mention is made of a Latin American country, Val Verde, which was allegedly subjected to the dictatorial regime of General Esperanza. But it is a totally fictitious state, fruit of the imagination of Joel Silver. We find this name in two other action films he produced in the 1980s: Commando (1985) and Predator (1987).

Jack Mimoun and the secrets of Val Verde will be released in theaters on October 12, 2022.

