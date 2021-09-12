Jack Nicholson: 25 Essential Movies

There is the smile, which always seems to convey that an entire alley of cats has just picked up a cream of dairy. There are eyebrows that can vibrate and curve towards the sky in one fell swoop. There are sunglasses – so much the better to hide what he thinks, or maybe what he’s special about, my dear. There’s that nasal note, which could indicate a flashy reappearance or rebirth on deck, or if you’re unlucky, a fit of anger is about to brew. There is a reputation that precedes him and he respects his love of fun. And then there’s this presence that he brings with him, whether he’s on the pitch at a Lakers game or in the front row at the Oscars, an aura of calm that somehow indicates that, yes, I’ve seen him in a million movies and a million awards ceremonies, but really: you don’t know Jack.

Jack Nicholson has become a part of the Hollywood sky, a link that goes back to Shaggy’s 1960s, the era of anti-1970s heroes, And the The old-school idea of ​​’80s movie celebrity: It’s easy to forget that he’s not a famous person. The man is first and foremost an actor, one of the most talented and memorable film artists who has graced the screens for five decades. And although Nicholson, at the age of 84, has long retired from acting, he has left a legacy of rebels, thugs, angry young (and old), saints, sinners, deportees, artists and power figures, Assassins and rescuers. To celebrate his career, we’re highlighting 25 of his greatest performances, ranging from memorable high-profile performances to Oscar-winning roles. Here’s Jack!