Jack Nicholson at the Cinema Quattro Fontane in the second week of the twentieth century. The most beautiful invention

The wonderful review promoted by CSC – Cineteca Nazionale continues with the support of the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with Circuito Cinema. On Monday 13th, Tuesday 14th and Sunday 19th, the Shining, Chinatown, Five Easy Pieces, Marvin’s King of Gardens and The Last Corvé will be on the big screen.

After the debut in the sign of Robert Altman, is the greatest Jack Nicholson the protagonist of the second week of programming 20th century. The most beautiful invention, the splendid review of great classics in the history of cinema promoted by CSC – National Film Archive with the support of the Ministry of Culture and in collaboration with Circuito Cinema. The exhibition was in fact conceived by its curator Cesare Petrillo in order to have a great protagonist for each of its thirty weeks of programming at the Quattro Fontane cinema From Rome.

Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 December some of the most famous films starring this gigantic actor will be screened in the original version with Italian subtitles: Five easy pieces And The king of Marvin’s gardens by Bob Rafelson, Shining by Stanley Kubrick e The last corvé by Hal Ashby, while Sunday 19 you can see on the big screen a great masterpiece like Chinatown by Roman Polanski.

These are the protagonists of the programming of the following weeks of December and January, waiting to know those of the following months:

FRANÇOIS TRUFFAUT with The 400 shots, Jules and Jim, My drug is called Julie, Adele H. A love story, The man who loved women

with The 400 shots, Jules and Jim, My drug is called Julie, Adele H. A love story, The man who loved women BARBARA STANWYCK with The flame of sin by Billy Wilder, Baby Face by Alfred E. Green, Lady Eva by Preston Sturges, Terror runs on the wire by Anatole Litvak, Remember that night by Mitchell Leisen

with The flame of sin by Billy Wilder, Baby Face by Alfred E. Green, Lady Eva by Preston Sturges, Terror runs on the wire by Anatole Litvak, Remember that night by Mitchell Leisen ERNST LUBITSCH with Competent tip, The cheerful lieutenant, Ninotchka, Match four, Write me mail

with Competent tip, The cheerful lieutenant, Ninotchka, Match four, Write me mail CAROLE LOMBARD with Twentieth century by Howard Hawks, The incomparable Godfrey by Gregory La Cava, Nothing seriously by William A. Wellman, We want to live! by Ernst Lubitsch, Swing High, Swing Low by Mitchell Leisen

with Twentieth century by Howard Hawks, The incomparable Godfrey by Gregory La Cava, Nothing seriously by William A. Wellman, We want to live! by Ernst Lubitsch, Swing High, Swing Low by Mitchell Leisen VALERIO ZURLINI with Violent summer, The girl with the suitcase, The female soldiers, Sitting to his right, The first quiet night, The desert of the Tartars

from 6 December 2021 to 29 June 2022

Cinema Quattro Fontane, Via delle Quattro Fontane, 23

00184 Rome

Tickets and season tickets

Single admission: 5 euros

10 entry booklet: 35 euros

20 entry booklet: 60 euros

For information: www.fondazionecsc.it