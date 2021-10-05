Jack Nicholson ate cheese sandwiches

Shining is a 1980 film directed by Stanley Kubrick. Become one of the cult film of the horror genre has entered the history of the seventh art. It is based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King from 1977 and tells the story of a family who has to spend the winter in an isolated hotel in the mountains. The small Danny he has extra sensory faculties that lead him to have dark and macabre visions of the place where he is. But there are five absurd curiosities that you may not have known about behind the scenes of the film.

1. Jack Nicholson ate only cheese sandwiches

The character played by Jack Nicholson, Jack Torrence, he must have looked haunted and angry. To be able to channel the right amount of anger to the actor he had to eat only cheese sandwiches for two weeks, dish that Nicholson he always hated.

2. Wendy Torrance’s part caused Shelley Duvall to lose hair

The part of Wendy Torrance it was perhaps one of the most difficult to interpret. The actress Shelly Duvall he brought all the character’s growing anxiety to the screen very well. An excellent interpretation which however cost her dearly. In fact, she suffered from stress-related hair loss.

3. Stephen King did not like the film

Perhaps this is the best known curiosity. Although both the novel and the film adaptation are considered absolute masterpieces, the author Stephen King revealed that he is not happy with the work done by Stanley Kubrick. His words were the following: “The film is comparable to a big, gorgeous Cadillac with no engine inside“. More specifically, he stated that the film lacks the passions and emotions of the novel.

4. Stanley Kubrick omitted grisly details from Danny Lloyd

At the time of the filming of Shining the actor Danny Lloyd he was just a child. For this reason Stanley Kubrick omitted some disturbing details about the making of the film. He hid from him the presence of an enormous amount of blood and various macabre details and in the scene in which Wendy runs away with in her arms Danny, the actress Shelly Duvall he actually had a baby doll with him.

5. The elevator scene took a year of work

One of the most famous scenes is certainly the one in which an enormous amount of blood comes out of the elevator doors that open. The maniacality of Stanley Kubrick to get the perfect scene meant that multiple takes were needed to immortalize it and a year of work in post production.