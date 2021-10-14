Jack Nicholson: Biography, Movies and Curiosities

Jack Nicholson is impossible to forget. Not only because he has always preferred unconventional roles, but also for his own expressions, for the way of acting and for the attitude. Balanced between normality and madness, his roles allowed him to be nominated for Best Actor in five different decades. In short, a whole life at the top.

Jack Nicholson’s biography

Original name and surname: John Joseph Nicholson

Other aliases: Muholland Man, Nick (not as an actor)

Born in: Neptune, New Jersey, il April 22, 1937

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Wives: Sandra Knight (from 1962 to 1968)

Sons: Jennifer Nicholson (by Sandra Knight)

Caleb Nicholson (by Susan Anspach)

Honey Nicholson (by Winnie Hollman)

Lorraine Nicholson (by Rebecca Broussard)

Raymond Nicholson (by Rebecca Broussard)

Jack Nicholson is the son of showgirl June Frances Nicholson, who conceived him at the age of 17. As for the biological father, according to the author’s official biographers, it is unclear whether it is Donald Furcillo or June NIcholson’s manager Eddie King.

Jack grew up in his mother’s family after she discovered that her husband, Donald Furcillo, he was already married before getting married to her.

Her grandparents, of Irish and Catholic descent, agreed to raise Jack as their son, while June would act as an older sister.

Nicholson discovered his true origins only in 1974, informed by the magazine’s reporters Time. According to his own statement, it was an event “dramatic, but I wouldn’t call it traumatic… I was very well trained psychologically“.





Awards and acknowledgments

Among the many peculiarities of Jack Nicholson there is also that of having received a myriad of awards and nominations. So many that Wikipedia in English has a dedicated page which is called precisely list of awards and nominations received by Jack Nicholson.

In total they count well 3 Oscars, 84 other awards And 101 nominations. The first Oscar as a leading actor is that of One flew over the cuckoo’s nest, of 1976. He later won again as a supporting actor in 1984 with Longing for tenderness, and finally in 1998 with Something is changed, again as a leading actor, however, in one of his most iconic roles, that of the misanthropic and disturbed writer Melvin Uddall, supported by a splendid Hellen Hunt.

Of course it has a star in the Walk of Fame (since 1996) which is located at 6925 Hollywood Boulevard.

Jack Nicholson, his films and main roles

Jack Nicholson is quite a prolific actor, and until now he is credited as an actor in 78 movies for cinema e 16 for TV. By adding participations to episodes of TV series, shows and other productions, we arrive at the sizeable total of 261 titles.

According to the site The Richest, which is in charge of counting in the pockets of the stars, until now Jack Nicholson would have a capital of approx 400 million dollars. Jocker’s role in the 1989 Batman movie alone would have earned him between $ 60 and $ 90 million.

The role of Jocker in Batman is one of those that have made him most recognizable, and of which he is most proud. In an interview he said he considered that role “a piece of pop art“.

Among the other roles that made him famous without earning him a golden statuette, it is impossible to forget that of Robert Eroica Dupea in five easy pieces, the first role to earn him an Oscar nomination as the protagonist and above all that of the hotel manager Jack Torrance in The Shining.

Loading... Advertisements

Jack Nicholson, private life

Nicholson was only married to Sandra Knight, from 1962 to 1968. For the rest, his love life was quite eventful. For example, he recognized his son Caleb, although he was not convinced that he was his biological father.

Between 1973 and 1990 he had a discontinuous relationship with actress Anjelica Huston, but in the meantime he also had other relationships, including that with Winnie Hollman, mother of his daughter. Honey.

From 1989 to 1994 he attended Rebecca Broussard. The last relationship that we have certain information about is the one with Lara Flynn Boyle, which lasted between ups and downs until 2004.

He works very often with Danny DeVito, with whom they are longtime friends, and has been close friends with Marlon Brando.

Currently his main residence is at 12758 Mulholland Drive, the “Bad Boy Drive” where Warren Beatty also lives and where Marlon Brando lived.

Jack Nicholson is an avid fan of the New York Yankees and above all gods Los Angeles Lakers, as well as being a great collector of contemporary art. In his collection there are among the other works of Matisse And Andi Warhol. He also seems to love watching wrestling a lot.

A little more about Jack Nicholson

With twelve nominations at the Oscars, he holds the record for the actor with the most nominations. The absolute record instead belongs to Meryl Streep, who has 14 nominations. The only other actress who equals him is Katharine Hepburn.

He and Michael Caine are the only two actors to have received continuous Oscar nominations for five decades, between the 1960s and the 2000s.

He began his career as a gallop in the MGM cartoon studio for the famous manufacturer Hanna-Barbera.

He rarely misses a game of the Lakers, his favorite team. An urban legend has it that he asks to adapt film recordings to matches, but this is a rumor that has been denied by many.

Like any die-hard fan, he’s had some trouble. In 2003, caught in a fit of fan rage, he began to rail against the referee, almost making an invasion of the field and risking being removed.

Another case where anger management cost him dearly was in 1994. Accusing a man of cutting his way, he hit his car roof and windshield. with a golf club. Summoned for assault and vandalism, the charges fell after Nicholson apologized and reportedly paid a $ 500,000 check out of court.

He doesn’t like interviews and hasn’t been on a talk show since 1971.

It’s not a real statistic, but for actresses to work with Nicholson it is a guarantee of victory. Every time she has won an Oscar, her partners have won the one for best leading actress: Louise Fletcher, One flew over the cuckoo’s nest; Shirley MacLaine, Longing for Tenderness (1983) e Helen Hunt, Something Has Changed (1997).

Source of article and cover photos: imdb.com