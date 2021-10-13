News

Jack Nicholson breaks the silence to remember Kobe Bryant

For years now, that Jack Nicholson is absent from the scene, but has decided to break the silence to remember Kobe Bryant, former star of the Los Angeles Lakers, tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26, along with his 13-year-old daughter and other passengers.
The actor, who has always been a great fan of the Lakers, reminded the microphones of CBSLA the champion ofNBA:

My reaction is the same as in almost all of Los Angeles. Suddenly, when we thought everything was solid and safe, we found ourselves with a nice hole in the wall. I often met Kobe and talked to him. This is devastating news. Simply a terrible event.

Remembering the first time they met:

I remember everything, I remember how extraordinary he was as a player. The first time I met him I joked with him, I made fun of him. It was at Madison Square Garden in New York, I handed him a basketball and asked him if he wanted me to autograph it. He looked at me like I was crazy, but he knew how to take the joke.

Nicholson then added:

The first time I spoke to him after that first meeting was when he called me on the phone to say “Jack, I know you don’t want to do this, but they want me to ask you.” They wanted me to talk about him on television. He was doing a documentary, or something like that. This shows how sensitive he was.

