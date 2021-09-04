Jack Nicholson found out that his sister was actually his mother – here’s how it went!

The world is full of strange family stories, and we are sure that Hollywood is no exception: among the many, singular events we are aware of, however, the one involving Jack Nicholson and his family is certainly one of the hardest to forget.

Let’s go in order: born in Neptune City on April 22, 1937, the star of The Shining, The Departed, Someone Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest and many other masterpieces lived for 37 years with the false belief that he was raised by his sister and mother. This up to the shocking revelation derived from the research of a Time reporter.

Nicholson in fact learned only on the threshold of his 40 years that he had called his sister what was in fact his real mother, that is to say June Nicholson, a former US student of Irish, German, English and Dutch descent. Ours, at the same time, had believed for a lifetime that his grandmother was his mother!

Loading... Advertisements

On the other hand, our Jack’s father has never been identified, despite the fact that several hypotheses have been formulated about his identity: the most plausible, however, remains the one concerning Eddie King, a Latvian Jewish clandestine. expelled from the United States before being able to witness the birth of her presumed child. A family situation, in short, definitely not the easiest! Returning to the cinema, in the meantime, let’s discover together what would have prompted Jack Nicholson to retire from acting.