Jack Nicholson: Movies, height, private life

Jack Nicholson he is one of the most beloved actors in the world, he has become one of the bad faces of Hollywood and it is no coincidence that he still lives in Beverly Hills on Bad Boy Drive, (Ed. The well-known street of the Californian city where the old bad boys of the cinema live). The life of the actor, however, has been full of twists, as characteristic as the films in which he starred. Jack Nicholson, stage name of John Joseph, 1.77m tall, was born in Neptune City, New Jersey on April 2, 1937 but grew up in a big lie for over thirty years. In 1975 a journalist acquainted him with a delicate truth about his life: the actor was born from a relationship that his mother Jane had with the Italian-born showman Donald Furcillo. Jane, having become pregnant while still a teenager, decided to entrust her son to the care of her grandmother who pretended to be his mother, the girl made Nicholson believe that she was his sister. The sentimental sphere of Jack Nicholson on the other hand it was not as quiet as we can imagine. The actor in his life married the actress in 1962 Sandra Knight from which he got the daughter Jennifer. The two separated shortly after, in 1968. After that Jack Nicholson he loved many women, but decided not to marry again. The second son of the actor is Caleb James Goddard had from Susan Anspach, but adopted by the actor Mark Goddard. Later however Jack Nicholson became the father of Honey, born from the relationship with Winnie Hollman, Lorraine and Ray had with Rebecca Broussard. What do Nicholson’s children have in common? In fact, almost everyone has decided to pursue a career in acting just like their parents.

As for his career, one of the most beautiful roles should be remembered that of Robert Eroica Dupea in Five Easy Pieces, directed by Bob Rafelson; Easy Rider’s attorney George Hanson, directed by Dennis Hopper; Jack JJ Gittes of Chinatown, by Roman Polanski; Jack Torrance in The Shining, directed by Stanley Kubrick, also played the role of the Joker in Batman, directed by Tim Burton. At the same time he also saw two Academy Awards for Best Actor for the role of Randle Patrick McMurphy in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, directed by Milos Forman, and for the role of Melvin Udall in Something Has Changed, directed by James L. Brooks.



