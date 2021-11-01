Jack Nicholson returns to see the Lakers after two years

Jack Nicholson he had not appeared in public for almost two years, thanks to Covid, and his return to the limelight could only coincide with the return to the parquet of his beloved Los Angeles Lakers in a Staples Centers that was once again open to the public.

The 84-year-old actor appeared in excellent shape alongside his 29-year-old son Ray, who was also an actor. A scene similar to that of January 2020, the last time the three-time Oscar winner was seen in public.

Jack Nicholson makes rare public appearance for the first time in almost 2 years https://t.co/JSNIcMmHVh pic.twitter.com/bdXc5VqsGn – Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) October 20, 2021

The last appearance on the screen instead dates back to 2010, in the comedy How do you know it, directed by the friend James L. Brooks, director and producer with whom he won two Oscars for Longing for tenderness And Something is changed.

In an interview released in 2013 Nicholson had reiterated that he was no longer interested in acting, the last project to which his name was linked was the American remake of Toni Ardeman, which the actor later pulled out of in 2018.

For the record, the Lakers lost the Californian derby to the Golden State Warriors for 121 to 114, much to the disappointment of Nicholson father and son.