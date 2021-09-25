Jack Nicholson Special: Happy Birthday

In Hollywood, for almost thirty years now, a saying has reigned: Nobody is like Jack Nicholson. The actor, as evidenced by the endless rows of awards in his name, is in fact one of the few movie stars to have become a true world icon, going far beyond the simple concept of performer. A man who with passion and dedication managed to shine for five entire decades in a row, slowly building an unparalleled legacy. His legacy is in fact made up of his great interpretations on the one hand and his dazzling expressiveness on the other. An absolutely unique gift that allowed him to bring out more and more a new and particular sensitivity within the seventh art. Moreover, thanks to his inimitable physicality, Nicholson has always found a way to stand out, very often managing to leave his mark on history.

Immediately after graduating, Nicholson left for Hollywood, determined more than ever to make his dream come true. Here he started from the bottom, as a messenger, but immediately showed a certain resourcefulness. Thus he began to work for some soap operas, but the real turning point came only after meeting the director and producer Roger Corman, who guided him towards the cinema and for at least the first ten years of his career. Working behind the productions of this author, which were often low-budget, represented in fact a great lesson for the actor, who in a very short time found himself having a preparation that only very few could boast. The April 22 it’s his birthday and we at Cinewriting want to pay tribute to him by reminding you of some of his most legendary performances. A collection of 4 films that have written history

Happy Birthday Jack!

Many people like to give advice. I listen more to those who tend not to give. Jack Nicholson

Number 4: The Shining

A legendary and iconic title that over time has become one of the greatest exponents of the horror genre. This singular film with claustrophobic tones, however, also went down in history for the incisive and formidable interpretation of a Jack Nicholson in perfect shape. More than ever in the role of an unemployed writer with alcoholism problems, the actor offers one of his best acting performances, brilliantly building the character with a certain totally unexpected and incredible malignant charge.

The genius of King’s work is that it is not so much the story of an owned hotel as that of a possessed writer who ends up going mad. In fact, the actor was absolutely flawless in returning this characteristic even in Kubrick’s film. Thanks to some clips online you can even see him preparing for the famous scene where he has to break down the door with an ax. Here, Nicholson gets right into character, reaching a level of perfect and total empathy. It is therefore not surprising that his Jack Torrance is one of the most remembered characters in the history of cinema.

Number 3: Easy Rider

Dennis Hopper’s masterpiece was in danger of getting lost among the many banal films on the counterculture of the sixties, but fortunately this did not happen and the credit certainly goes to the infallible Jack Nicholson. In many respects Easy Rider is a film full of symbols and meanings, where in a certain sense it is the actor’s ability to blend everything, even giving him the soul he so much needed.

According to Peter Fonda, the actor gave the necessary comprehensibility to that mumbling of ideas and ideals that were slowly emerging more and more within society, but which were still ignored. Thanks to his tone of voice, his enthusiasm and the intelligence that has always distinguished him, Nicholson also gives his George Hanson, an infamous and scruffy lawyer, a very special realism and three-dimensionality. A character who undoubtedly took the film to a deeper level and who undoubtedly made the performer the star he still is today. The role even earned him his first nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 1970 Oscars. You can catch the film on Netflix: not to be missed!

Number 2: Something has changed

In 1997 the duo Jack Nicholson – Helen Hunt completely exceeded the expectations of both audiences and critics, earning the film, one of the highest grossing at the box office; third only after Titanic and tomorrow never dies. Here the actor plays Melvin Udall, a misanthropic and racist writer suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder. An insensitive and intolerant man who often humiliates others because of his unpleasant character.

Brilliantly realized thanks to the union of a disarming expressiveness with a dazzling charisma, Nicholson gives life to an unparalleled acting performance, which made him win his third Oscar. What he does throughout the course of the film is in practice getting rid of each mania and phobia as he goes, thus passing from being a victim of his own defects to being able to love and fight to improve himself. In an extremely touching and moving way, the actor thus carries out a profound transformation of his character, strengthening him more and more thanks to his brilliant skills.

Number 1: One flew over the cuckoo’s nest

When mentioning Jack Nicholson in this wonderful film, you can’t help but think of a single word: legendary. With a more burning charisma than usual, the actor gave life to what still today can be defined without a shadow of a doubt his best character. A former prisoner with unconventional attitudes who, in order to escape prison, declares he is crazy and therefore ends up in a psychiatric hospital. In conclusion, Randle Patrick McMurphy it is a real bomb that brings to the attention of the viewer a sick system, where instead of treating patients, they do nothing but use inhumane practices.

To be able to be even more in tune with the film story, the actor created McMurphy through his own memories and his own experience. A method that only the greatest know how to use properly and that thanks to the private sphere gives an even more extraordinary realism. Based on the book of the same name by Ken Kesey, the film is an icon of the counterculture that cleverly denounces state hospitals and speaks with great humanity about mental health and rebellion. Thanks to his incredible acting, Nicholson won numerous awards including the coveted Academy Award for Best Actor in the 1976 ceremony.

