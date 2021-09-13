Jack Nicholson, that’s why the Shining star would retire from acting

Jack Nicholson is one of the legends of Hollywood but has not appeared on the big screen since 2010, the year of the release of his latest film, As You Know, directed by James L. Brooks. Three-time Academy Award winner out of twelve nominations, Jack Nicholson is a star who has spanned decades putting together extraordinary performances but has long since retired.

Fans would like to see him again in action at the cinema but is the hypothesis plausible? First of all, Nicholson never officially announced his retirement, but eleven years of silence suggest that we have gone in that direction, even if the actor has never explained the exact reasons for this presumed choice.

The reason is said to be found in the flop he stumbled upon with his latest film, How Do You Know.

In addition to this, since 2010 various rumors have been spread that Nicholson has stopped acting due to health problems, although both he and people very close to him have always denied this hypothesis. In various interviews Jack Nicholson has always stated that he enjoys the freedom not to work and that age has helped him to soften some traits of his personality. He does not live as a recluse at all, often having himself photographed in public, especially at Lakers matches.

In short, it seems that what Jack Nicholson is experiencing is a very peaceful retirement.

That’s why it doesn’t mean he’ll never act again. In 2014 he was about to join the cast of The Judge, but requests for changes on the script led the production to opt for Robert Duvall. In 2017, Nicholson’s fans hoped to see him back on screen in Toni Erdmann’s American remake, but the actor eventually gave up.

