Jack Nicholson: the Oscar collector [Personaggi Cult]

H.alloween has arrived and we at tuttoteK could only celebrate it by celebrating one of the most prolific and talented actors ever: Jack Nicholson! Symbol of many cult films, but above all of a timeless classic such as The Shining and what better day than the scariest one of the year to delve into the most gruesome background of the life of the three-time Oscar winner?

Controversial personality, irrepressible talent and decidedly curious eyebrows. Jack Nicholson is the symbol of a cinema that probably no longer exists, but which never ceases to capture the attention and admiration of many fans. Let’s find out more about his private life and career.

Jack Nicholson: eclectic and tormented from birth

Jack was born in Neptune, New Jersey on April 22, 1937. His first name is John Joseph Nicholson. All his life he is convinced that the woman who raised him is obviously his mother, but at the age of 37 he learns that Ethel is actually his grandmother. His real mother is in fact what he believed to be his sister June, who had it when he was only 16 years old. He showed himself very enterprising from a young age, in fact at the age of 17 he moved to Los Angeles to realize his dream of working in the world of cinema. He enrolls in Jeff Corey’s drama course and makes first friendships with Dennis Hopper and Roger Corman.

The first success that saw him protagonist was Easy Rider in 1969, in which he plays an alcoholic lawyer. With this film comes the first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He did not win, but we will all remember him for the famous monologue on the Venusians he pronounces in the film.

But success wasn’t just good for Nicholson. Throughout the 1970s he lived with severe drug problems, in particular cocaine, so much so that some rumors say that it somehow helped Kubrick in the realization of the final scenes of 2001: A Space Odyssey. A small gem that few know is that Kubrick’s personal assistant during the filming of The Shining asked to be able to no longer have contact with Nicholson precisely because of his out of line attitude.

Jack Nicholson: the Oscar collector

In 1974 he was directed by Roman Polanski in the film Chinatown, with a role that gave him a Golden Globe but not an Oscar since in the same year none other than The Godfather was presented. The real turning point comes in 1976 with the pivotal role in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, with which he also won his first Oscar for Best Actor.

The role, perhaps the most iconic he has played, however, is that of Jack Torrance in the film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, The Shining. Directed by his friend Stanley Kubrick in 1980, it makes the character first written by King, the king of the tector, vividly and incredibly terrifying. There are many videos on the various backstage that shoot online and all show the total madness with which the actor has covered the role. In 1983 he received his second Oscar for the performance in Voglia di Tenerezza and the last but certainly not least, in the most recent Something changed in 1997..

Crazy genius and an unforgettable face

Many of his roles that didn’t see him win the Oscar are even more “important” than those that brought him to the Academy stage. Just think of the iconic Joker he played in Tim Burton’s Batman who still remains in the Olympus of the interpretations of the smiling villain and with which the actor earned about $ 60 million, breaking all records for the highest-paid performance in the world of cinema. Or his gigantic performance in The Departed alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon directed by Scorsese. Many have associated him with Jim Carrey above all for his incredible facial expression and strangely disturbing smile.

Just recently Carrey’s face has been superimposed on Nicholson’s in a computer graphics reconstruction of The Shining: the result is amazing! The filmography that concerns him is as endless as colleagues like Samuel L. Jackson, but his particular temperament did not make things easy for him in the world of Hollywood where he often found himself arguing with directors and colleagues due to strong states. of alteration that seized him because of his addiction to drugs. He married very young but the marriage did not last, he had other relationships without ever getting married again, he had two daughters with one of his companions. Another peculiarity is the absolute devotion to the Lakers, of which he does not lose even a game, so much so that when he takes part in a project the shooting must not in any way overlap the match schedule..

In these days, moreover, it has returned to everyone’s lips thanks to the event that included two days of screening of The Shining in a restored and integral version also waiting for the release of the sequel with Ewan McGregor protagonist: Doctor Sleep.

Jack Nicholson: You either love him or hate him

In short, a decidedly particular actor who has given the cinema scene some of the most iconic characters of all time. Not a saint’s shin but not even one who has ever hid or pretended to be what they are not. Tormented and rowdy, he left an indelible imprint on his colleagues and on the directors who had the pleasure (or misfortune) of directing him..

You like? Which of your favorite interpretations? Let us know in the comments and don’t forget to keep following allototeK!

