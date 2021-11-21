Jack Nicholson, the story of his beginnings in Hollywood (with cartoons)!

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood cinema have humble beginnings, but not all jobs are as weird as the first in Los Angeles of Jack Nicholson. Before making a name for himself in the world of cinema, the interpreter of Shining, among others, he began his career in that of cartoons.

Nicholson was hired in 1955 by MGM as an office assistant in the animation department, largely made up of the legendary Hanna-Barbera studio. The one who would become the most nominated male actor in Oscar history, worked for two years as a runner, with low-duty duties like carrying supplies and documents back and forth, until the department closed in 1957.

NME tells that the young Jack he showed promise, but not for the reasons he would later become known. He had made friends with many of the animators and showed talent as an artist, and so was offered to become an animator at Hanna-Barbera, the Flintstones’ production company. Scooby-Doo… and many other cartoons. Nicholson he turned down the offer, as he wanted to focus on his acting career; a move that can hardly be challenged today. In career Jack received 12 nominations for the award Oscar with three successes: in 1976 he won the statuette for best leading actor for One flew over the cuckoo’s nest, in 1984 he won Best Supporting Actor for Longing for tendernessa and in 1998 that of Best Actor for Something is changed. To these must be added six Golden Globe, three BAFTA and also a David di Donatello (in 1976 for Best Foreign Actor for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest).