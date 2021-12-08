Jack Reacher, after the success in the cinema will become an Amazon Original series

Jack Reacher fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Final farewell to films that do not adhere to Lee Child’s novels. Welcome to the TV series.

Passionate readers of the novels of Jack Reacher, the spotless hero created by the pen of Lee Child, this time they won’t have to complain. The controversy in question is that relating to the size of Tom Cruise, decidedly inferior to how the former military repairer is described in his literary adventures.

Reacher, the Prime Video series that will tell about his exploits, brilliantly solved the problem by entrusting the main role to the rocky Alan Ritchson. On the other hand, Lee Child himself has always had a very precise idea of ​​what impression old Jack must have made on his enemies. And his friends too, to tell the truth. “When I think of Reacher, I imagine I’m in a bar or restaurant. Suddenly the door opens and he enters. The temperature immediately drops one degree because people in the room think ‘Who the hell is this?’ While there is no imminent threat, the impact is immediate. This is what I’ve always wanted ”.

Alan Ritchson has already appeared in other successful series such as Smallville, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and played Hank Hall / Hawk in the DC comic series Titans.

The first season of Reacher arrives on Prime: this is when and who the protagonists are

The first season of Reacher is based on the first novel in the series, Killing Floor, 1997 (published in Italy by Longanesi with the title Dangerous area) which the author himself defines as “the story that lays the foundations of the myth of Reacher, in which he himself learns to be Jack Reacher.“

Reacher’s first season will draw heavily from The Killing Floor, that is Area dangerous in Italy. It will arrive on Prime Video on February 4, 2022. 1997 novel which is the debut for the character of Lee Child. An Amazon Studios, Skydance and Paramount production. Nick Santora is the showrunner and Lee Child is involved as a producer. At his side also Christopher McQuarrie, director of the first film with Tom Cruise.

Something mysterious happens in a small town. A mysterious and inexplicable murder is committed just when a mysterious ex-soldier arrives in the city. His name is Jack Reacher and he is quickly arrested by the local police. A former military policeman, he’s not easy to get caught for something he didn’t do. In short, he is free but not for this reason willing to let the matter go by. Start investigating, also because it quickly becomes very personal. So he goes on the hunt for revenge because the body found is that of his brother. Anyone who gets in his way will be swept away.