Jack Reacher – Point of no return: the film with Tom Cruise aired on Italia 1 tonight Thursday 11 November

A week after the airing of the first chapter of the saga that sees the protagonist Tom Cruise, the sequel to the film mixed between action and thriller arrives on Italia1. This time, the Hollywood star in the role of the protagonist will have to contend with a conspiracy that has infected even the top management more than his organization and the government. All this will lead him to investigate to clear his boss from the accusations but he will end up being targeted as a target and subsequently have to flee while looking for the truth. Learn about the full storyline, cast and trivia of the film Jack Reacher – Point of no return, broadcast on Thursday 11 November 2021 on Italia1.

Jack Reacher – Point of no return: the cast and the curiosities of the film

Jack Reacher – Point of no return (in the original language entitled by Jack Reacher: Never Go Back) is a 2016 film directed by Edward Zwick. The American director, producer and screenwriter is known to the public for several noteworthy works such as Glory – Men of glory, which earned him 3 Oscars even if not for directing, The last samurai always with Tom Cruise And Blood Diamond – Blood diamonds instead with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The film is the second work in the series dedicated to investigator Jack Reacher played again by Tom Cruise and is the film adaptation of the 2013 novel. Point of no return written by Lee Child, as well as a sequel to the 2012 film Jack Reacher – The Ultimate Proof.

The actress appears alongside the star Cobie Smulders, notes Robin Scherbatsky in the TV series How I Met Your Mother, and other lesser known performers such as Aldis Hodge, Patrick Heusinger, Danika Yarosh and Holt McCallany.

Jack Reacher – Point of no return: the texture of the film

Major Susan Turner is framed by a plot led by an enemy who acts in the shadows without a trace and who wants to infiltrate the upper echelons of government to control the world. Having discovered the conspiracy, former detective Jack Reacher immediately wants to help his friend and find out who is concocting this shady plan.

Once in search of the truth, he himself will end up being part of the plot with the accusations that have come against him and from which he will have to free himself after proving his innocence in a fight against time.

To make everything even more stormy there will also be the past of the investigator who will return to further put him in crisis.

Watch the trailer: