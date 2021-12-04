Jack Reacher – Point of No Return: Tom Cruise Sequel Below Expectations

After the general success of Jack Reacher – The Ultimate Proof, Paramount immediately set up its sequel, Jack Reacher – Point of no return, with a significantly higher budget than the previous chapter but whose response at the box-office was definitely below expectations. Tonight it is on Italia 1 at 21:20.

At the time of its production the sequel to Jack Reacher was the very first time for Tom Cruise in a sequel to a franchise other than Mission: Impossible, obviously taking into account Martin Scorsese’s The Color of Money (a sequel to The Spaccone, from 1961, in which, however, Tom Cruise did not participate for obvious reasons). However, the production failed to replicate the success of the previous film. Jack Reacher – Point of no return, which also included the star of How I Met Your Mother Cobie Smulders, took a gross below Paramount’s expectations; the film in fact raised just over 160 million dollars but against a budget of over 90 million, which made it a commercial flop.

The first film, in fact, started from a lower budget (about 60 million dollars) and managed to gross over 218 million dollars in its weeks of programming in theaters, convincing the producers to put the sequel in the pipeline. It is one of the few commercial flops of Tom Cruise’s career that next year he will return to his favorite franchise with the arrival of Mission: Impossible 7, postponed and blocked several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Another sequel starring Cruise is Top Gun: Maverick due out in May 2022 after this production too has been postponed several times: the film was initially supposed to be released in 2019 but was then postponed for a full year and then postponed again due to the pandemic. On these pages you can already see the first minutes of Top Gun Maverick.