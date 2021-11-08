Jack Reacher saga, how many are and order of films | where is it set | TV series

The Jack Reacher saga is one of the most famous in modern literature. The character was created from the car Lee Child, who dedicated him well 25 novels, from Dangerous Zone in 2000 to Always Me, Jack Reacher in 2020.

A franchise that continues to attract readers, with fans, old and new, who would like a film or television adaptation to match the novels. Something was proposed on the big screen, but not without controversy, considering the choice of the leading actor: Tom Cruise.

Jack Reacher, the movies

There are two films dedicated to Jack Reacher, which came to theaters in 2012 and 2016:

Jack Reacher – The decisive test , directed by Christopher McQuarrie

, directed by Christopher McQuarrie Jack Reacher – Point of no return, directed by Edward Zwick

Two titles that refer to as many novels of the same name by Lee Child, 2008’s One Shot and 2015’s Point of No Return (Never Go Back). projects, from Mission: Impossible to Top Gun.

Lee Child and Tom Cruise, the controversy

There has long been talk of the possibility of seeing Jack Reacher 3 at the cinema, but the project seems to be definitively wrecked. In 2020 Lee Child expressed all his regret for the choices made in the production phase of the two films based on his works.

While respecting Tom Cruise, to say the least skilled actor, engaged for years in performing incredible stunts, his physicality in no way reflects that of Jack Reacher. In the imagination of readers, as well as in that of the author, the former member of the military police is very muscular, five feet tall, has a weight that varies between 100 and 115 kg, ice blue eyes and dark blond hair. Opting for Tom Cruise is as if one had decided to deliberately go in the opposite direction.

Lee Child therefore blocked the third film, taking advantage of a clause in his contract, which allowed him to end the film franchise after two films: “Cruise was reluctant. He had invested in the film. For all his talent, he doesn’t have that physicality. In the end, the readers are right. Reacher’s size is really important, and it’s a big component of his charisma. The idea is that when he walks into a room, you’re already a little nervous ”.

Jack Reacher, TV series

But there is no shortage of good news for Jack Reacher fans. Not only has the film saga been discontinued, as everyone wanted, but a TV series for Amazon Prime Video is in production. The announcement was made in 2020 and will be the protagonist Alan Ritchson.

A decidedly more sensible choice, for physicality, than Tom Cruise. Here are his words: “I can say that we will be adapting one of Lee Child’s books, the first for this initial season. I understand that it can be exciting to make a film but I think slow fruition is interesting. You get to enjoy it. A whole season on a book will give readers a lot of pleasure ”.