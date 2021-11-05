Jack Reacher The decisive test film tonight on TV: cast, plot, trivia, streaming

Jack Reacher The decisive test is the film tonight on tv on Thursday 4 November 2021 broadcast in prime time on Italia 1. Here is the cast, profile, plot, trailer, some curiosities about the film and where to see it in streaming. FIND OUT WHAT’S ON TV

KEEP READING AFTER ADVERTISING

Jack Reacher The decisive test film tonight on tv: cast and profile

ORIGINAL TITLE: Jack Reacher

RELEASE DATE: January 3, 2013

GENRE: Action, Thriller

YEAR 2012

DIRECTOR: Christopher McQuarrie

CAST: Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike, Robert Duvall, Richard Jenkins, Werner Herzog,

DURATION: 130 minutes

Jack Reacher The decisive test movie tonight on tv: plot

On the bank of a river, people are murdered by a probable sniper who for no obvious reason or connection fired on the crowd in a Midwestern town, firing six shots and killing five people. On the basis of a series of overwhelming evidence, a former soldier, a trained marksman, is arrested. During the interrogation, the alleged murderer, however, proclaims himself innocent but is brutally beaten so as to fall into a coma. The accused, however, before fainting mentions the name of the only person who can help him: Jeack Reacher.

KEEP READING AFTER ADVERTISING

His lawyer searches for the person indicated by his client, but cannot find any person who has the name of Reacher. Suddenly Jeack Reacher shows up voluntarily. He is a former US military military investigator, driven only by the moral imperatives of justice and truth. He has a theory of his own: the military has many faults but not of that massacre. Thus begins to investigate helped by the beautiful and young lawyer. There is an invisible enemy who is maneuvering the strings and Reacher knows that the only way to beat him is to defeat him shot after shot.

KEEP READING AFTER ADVERTISING

Jack Reacher The decisive test film tonight on tv: curiosity

The film is based on the novel The Decisive Test written by Lee Child in 2005.

The shooting of the film took place in the period 03 October 2011 – 17 January 2012 in the USA.

Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman, Vince Vaughn, Jamie Foxx and Will Smith were considered for the lead role, which was then given to Tom Cruise.

The trailer for the film was released on July 3, 2012, the day of Tom Cruise’s 50th birthday.

Jack Reacher The decisive test streaming

Jack Reacher The decisive streaming test will also be visible for free from the site mediaset.it/italia1 obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the Mediaset app available for iOS and Android.

Jack Reacher The decisive test film tonight on tv: trailer

Tonight on TV on social media

To keep up to date on the current TV series, follow the Facebook pages:

Useful links on tv tonight