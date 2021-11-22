JACK RYAN THE INITIATION / On Italia 1 the film with “very high levels” tension

Tension at very high levels’ Jack Ryan – The initiation‘is the classic film to be seen in one breath, a well-directed and original film even in an area where almost everything has been said. Aside from commercial success, the only credit was the nomination for Best Action / Adventure Film at the Saturn Awards. Kenneth Branagh already his debut behind the cameras was successful: it was 1989 and ‘Henry V (Henry V)’ appealed to the public for that hint of Branagh’s Shakespearean director who explored classical British literature several times in a cinematic key, but who knew however, producing excellent cinema in other contexts as well. Also worth mentioning is ‘Frankenstein by Mary Shelley (Frankenstein)’, in which he engages with the ‘Creature’ Robert de Niro in a great film performance, or ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ of a few years ago and, again to honor his illustrious queen of detective stories, Agatha Christie, Branagh in 2022 has in store another direction inspired by the English writer, ‘Death on the Nile’, with the splendid Annette Bening.

Jack Ryan The initiation airs on Italy 1 today, 22 November 2021, starting from 21.30. This film is directed by a much loved British actor who has wanted to try his hand over time, also successfully directing: Kenneth Branagh. The protagonist of the film is the Californian actor Chris Pine, famous since his debut with the comedy ‘Prince Charming Wanted’ in 2004, which then grew to the sound of successes that we remember in ‘Into Darkness – Star Trek’, ‘Una famiglia Suddenly’, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.

At his side a very talented actress, Keira Knightley, also very sweet alongside Natalie Portman in her debut with ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace’, which grew quickly thanks to British films such as ‘Bend it Like Beckham’, celebrated around the world with ‘Pride and Prejudice’, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Jack Ryan The initiation, the plot of the film: a magical propensity

In Jack Ryan The initiation the protagonist attends the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science but abandons it to enlist in the marines and is sent to the front in Afghanistan. His propensity to understand complex systems does not escape his commander who realizes how well Ryan is knowledgeable on the subject. In any case, right at the front he meets the woman he will marry, Dr. Cathy Muller. Back in America, Jack will start working for the Federal Government, studying possible economic fraud through the study and intuition of how fraud can be hidden behind money flows. Precisely in this sense, as a CIA analyst on Wall Street, he perceives a stale smell in some suspicious business transactions. It happens that at the United Nations the Russian Federation is unable to get an amendment to be voted in its favor, which at an economic level should have repercussions with a drop in immediate shares in Russian companies, but it does not happen. Ryan realizes that huge capital is mysteriously disappearing from American companies, a mass of money that could bankrupt the entire economy, and that there is a Russian mafia boss behind it.

