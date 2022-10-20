Jack Sparrow costume sales skyrocket after Johnny Depp trial

This Tuesday, October 18, it was learned that the replicas of the Jack Sparrow costume, by actor Johnny Depp, from the Disney franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean, may be the most popular Halloween costume this year in the United States so far.

In accordance with The New York Post, the portal Halloweencostumes.com reported that the Disney character costume has increased its sales by 90% for this Halloween 2022.

According to this, Johnny Depp has regained the limelight since winning his libel trial against Amber Heard in June. However, it should be remembered that in the midst of this case, the actor was forced by Disney to abandon the successful Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Likewise, The Post indicated that in said Halloween outlet there are several types of Jack Sparrow costumes for those who wish to buy, in the United States, and imitate the captain of the Black Pearl.

That said, the portal indicated that basic costumes cost between $85 and $95, while higher quality ones cost between $245 and $299. Halloween Center also reported that nearly 85% of its Jack Sparrow stock is already out of stock.

According to the online store, the Jack Sparrow costume has surpassed the sales of major movies such as “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Hocus Pocus 2” and “Lightyear”.

Unrecognizable, this is what Johnny Depp looks like with his change of ‘look’

An image of Johnny Depp meeting with his fans in New York last weekend shows the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean looking less like himself and more like Ozzy Osbourne.

Clean-shaven, in reflective blue sunglasses and a matching baker’s hat, the 59-year-old actor signed autographs and took selfies with his fans outside the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York, on Saturday afternoon before his concert with his musician friend Jeff Beck, 78.

Depp has toured with Beck and had multiple stops in the UK since the end of his much-publicized libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

the protagonist of The young scissorhands he’s been pretty much out of the public eye, save for his weird landing at the MTV VMAs as an astronaut.

He also recently did something that shocked his fans, as he also got rid of his facial hair for that virtual appearance, and appeared throughout the awards show to make a series of strange statements.

Now, the rock duo is embarking on their US tour.

In the meantime, Heard has been keeping a low profile in Spain, where she is reportedly living in a luxury villa and using a pseudonym.

Depp is currently dating, but reportedly not in an exclusive or dedicated relationship, with Joelle Rich, who was one of the defense attorneys who represented him in his defamation lawsuit against Depp. The Sun in 2018.

While viewers thought there might be a romance between Depp and fellow lawyer Camille Vasquez During this spring’s trial, Rich was also there, discreetly supporting Depp in the courtroom.

Heard’s lawsuit against Depp ended in June with the court ordering Depp to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages plus $350,000 in punitive damages for defaming him in a 2018 op-ed he wrote for Washington Post.

Shortly after, the actress sold her California home in an effort to pay off her debts. Before her stay in Spain, Heard spent time in the Hamptons and Israel with her friends and her daughter.

Heard has asked the judge to overturn the jury’s verdict. He claims that the sentence was not supported by evidence.