Jack Sparrow spin-off without Johnny Depp coming?

The franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean will go on without Johnny Depp and Disney has several plans for the future of the series, including various spin-offs and a movie starring Margot Robbie.

So far, various reports have suggested that Disney may not mention what happened to Jack Sparrow in these projects. Even if that were true, it seems they won’t completely ignore the character. One of the trusted and proven internal sources of Giant Freakin Robot shared that Disney has in the works a project linked to the character of Jack Sparrow. This project will not include Johnny Depp, however.

According to what was declared by this source, it seems that Jack Sparrow will have a key role in this new project, but it is not yet clear what the story will be about. What is certain is that without a shadow of a doubt Depp will never return as the character at the behest of Disney itself.

Among the possible hypotheses that can be made while waiting for official details on the project, one might think that the film in question could be a prequel dedicated to the first adventures of a young SparrowThis can make the presence of a new actor less traumatic for the audience. A second chance, however, is that of the reboot.

Either way, however, Johnny Depp will not be part of the future of the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean and you have to ask yourself if the public is really willing to embrace a spin-off project related to the series without the actor who made the franchise iconic thanks to his character.

There is also to say that the character its time has now passed, with or without Depp to play him, so Disney will have to carefully study the possibility of reintroducing him to the cinema with a new guise. Disney seems intent on bringing the brand back to life Pirates of the Caribbean and it will be interesting to see which approach they will choose.