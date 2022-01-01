Tech

Jack Tretton leads a company that aims to acquire a video game producer – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee31 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read

Jack Tretton, former president and CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment America, leads aagency pointing to to acquire a video game producer using a $ 225 million fund.

Tretton left Sony in 2014, after spending nearly 20 years with the Japanese company, to pursue other industries. This news, however, could involve its own return in the market for videogame.

Tretton’s current company, called PowerUp Acqusition Corp., is a SPAC, that is a reality created specifically to carry out acquisitions. Leading it with him is Bruce Hack, former CEO of Vivendi Games and former Vice President of Activision Bizzard.

According to the company documentation, PowerUp Acquisition Corp. aims as mentioned to buy a company that is within the videogame market, but if this is not possible, the plans could focus on other types of acquisition.

As for Tretton, his history at Sony is undoubtedly interesting: he joined the company in 1995 and part of the team that created the first PlayStation, the executive had a role in the development of all the consoles of the Japanese house. .

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee31 mins ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice takes an unexpected next-gen leap

November 18, 2021

Xbox Game Pass says goodbye to as many as 7 games in December

4 weeks ago

Most exclusive LEGO Technic on offer: price and cost

2 weeks ago

Uncharted 4 may miss a piece on PC and PS5

November 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button